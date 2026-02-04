India installs more than 2.08 million rooftop solar systems under PM scheme

From pv magazine India
India installed 2,085,514 rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana initiative as of December 2025, according to data released by the MNRE.
The scheme, launched in February 2024, has benefited 2,614,446 households nationwide, with INR 147.7 billion provided as Central Financial Assistance, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written response to parliament.
Gujarat leads implementation under the program, with 515,052 rooftop solar systems installed and INR 38.46 billion in subsidies disbursed, benefiting 741,819 households. Maharashtra follows with 391,887 installations, while Uttar Pradesh ranks third with 326,386 systems deployed.
The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is a demand-driven program open to residential consumers with grid-connected electricity supplied by local distribution companies. The scheme provides upfront subsidies to support the installation of rooftop solar systems for households across the country.
According to government estimates, deployment of rooftop solar systems across 10 million households could generate up to 1,000 billion units of renewable electricity over the systems’ lifetimes. This is expected to reduce carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by around 720 million metric tons over 25 years.
