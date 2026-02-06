RE+ Northeast 2026: Evolving solar and storage integration

From pv magazine USA

RE+ Northeast 2026 took place at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2026.

Organized by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), the event served as a regional hub for the renewable energy industry.

The exhibition hosted over 200 companies and approximately 4,000 attendees, focusing on the deployment of solar and storage technologies across the northeastern United States.

The exhibition floor featured a range of energy storage products designed for both residential and utility-scale applications.

Companies such as PYTES showcased high-voltage battery systems like the V16 for scalable performance, while Tigo Energy presented its GO ESS, which integrates inverters and batteries for residential use. Socomec exhibited its SUNSYS HES L, a scalable outdoor storage system designed for commercial and industrial applications. These technologies were presented alongside revenue-grade metering solutions from companies like Accuenergy, which provide the data validation necessary for integrating Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) into the grid.

Educational sessions complemented the technology displays by addressing the regulatory and technical hurdles of grid integration.

Discussion themes centered on ratemaking for distributed energy resources and the development of new compensation structures to fairly value local power generation. Additional sessions explored the intersection of land use and community engagement, specifically regarding agrivoltaics and the permitting processes required to meet state-level decarbonization mandates. Speakers also highlighted the impact of load growth from electrification and the role of microgrids in enhancing grid resilience against extreme weather events.

Talks covered topics such as long-duration storage, the 2026 National Electrical Code updates, and the development of virtual power plants (VPPs) to manage load growth.

Speakers from National Grid, ISO-NE, and NYSERDA participated in briefings on state-specific policies and the ongoing implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The event concluded with a focus on workforce development, offering workshops aimed at training the next generation of installers to meet the region’s decarbonization mandates.

Up next for RE+ are three more regional events, including:

RE+ Texas: March 11 to 12, 2026 | George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas

RE+ Southeast: March 31 to April 1, 2026 | Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia

RE+ Mid-Atlantic: Aug. 12 to 13, 2026 | Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Later in the year, the flagship national event, RE+ 26, is scheduled for Nov. 16 to 19, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.