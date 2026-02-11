Colombia deploys 333 MW of PV in 2025

Supportive policies have helped solar thrive in Colombia but some industry insiders say permitting still takes too long.

From pv magazine Latam

In 2025, Colombia added 333.87 MW of new solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, consolidating the technology as the primary driver of the country’s electricity generation expansion. With these additions, total installed PV capacity reached 1,594.08 MW at the end of December, equivalent to 7.6% of the nation’s total installed capacity, amid a year shaped by regulatory adjustments and changes in the operational status of multiple projects.

According to XM, the operator of Colombia’s wholesale energy market, the National Interconnected System (SIN) had a total capacity of 21,028.56 MW by the end of December 2025. Over the year, 75 generation projects and 40 transmission projects came online. Of the new generation projects, 68 were solar plants, two were hydroelectric, and five were thermal.

In terms of capacity, 380.26 MW of new generation were added in 2025, with solar PV accounting for 87.8%. Hydroelectric projects contributed 5.30 MW, while thermal plants added 41.09 MW. Despite these additions, XM’s report noted a year-on-year decline of 1.74% in total SIN capacity compared to 2024.

This net reduction largely reflects changes in system parameters and the conclusion of transitional regimes under various regulatory resolutions. Notably, the end of the transition under CREG Resolution 148 of 2021 returned 47 solar plants, totaling 581.40 MW, to the testing phase. This was further reinforced by the completion of the transition under CREG Resolution 101 011 of 2022, which saw 23 photovoltaic plants, totaling 65.58 MW, return to initial testing.

During Q4 2025, 60 projects were connected to the SIN, including 32 generation projects with a combined capacity of 309.40 MW. Solar plants accounted for 28.10 MW of this total.

As of December, the SIN generation mix remained dominated by hydroelectricity at 13,209.97 MW (62.8%), followed by thermal generation at 6,224.52 MW (29.6%). Photovoltaic solar energy currently represents 7.6% of the country’s installed capacity.

Looking ahead, 104 generation projects were in initial testing at year-end, totaling 1,426 MW. Of these, 98 projects are solar, with 1,365.6 MW, indicating that PV is likely to remain the main driver of Colombia’s capacity growth in the near term.