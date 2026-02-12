Mibet launches universal metal roof mounting system

Chinese solar mounting system supplier Mibet has released a novel universal metal roof mounting system.

Called Universal Standing Seam Clamp Kit, it uses a conductive support plate with a spike design. It is crafted from high-strength AL6005-T5 aluminum alloy and SUS304 stainless steel.

“This system significantly boosts on-site construction efficiency with its outstanding universal adaptability and trackless installation technology,” noted Chen Tao, Marketing Director at Mibet. “It innovatively adopts an integrated design of mid and side clamps and integrates fixtures with conductive support plates – a design that streamlines the number of spare parts and effectively reduces material, warehousing, and installation costs.”

The mounting system can be adjusted to a tilt angle of 0 ° to 15° in either portrait or landscape orientation. It can withstand wind loads of 60 m/s and snow loads of 1.6 kN/m². It comes in silver, but the color can be customized per request. It has a designed service life of at least 25 years and comes with a 10-year warranty.

“This universal metal roof system achieves the integration of support, fixation, and conduction, meeting the diverse demands of the photovoltaic market,” the company concluded. “While reducing the initial project investment costs, it provides reliable and cost-effective metal roof solutions for global customers.”