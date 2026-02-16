Hydrostor signs California offtake deal for 4 GWh compressed air storage

From ESS News

Canadian long-duration energy storage (LDES) developer Hydrostor has signed a 50 MW/400 MWh offtake agreement with California Community Power (CC Power) for its Willow Rock Energy Storage Center project. The agreement secures storage capacity for six of CC Power’s community choice aggregator members.

The 500 MW/4,000 MWh advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) facility is designed to deliver eight hours of continuous discharge to the grid. It will provide firm, long-duration capacity to six CC Power members: CleanPowerSF, Peninsula Clean Energy, Redwood Coast Energy Authority, San José Clean Energy, Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority, and Valley Clean Energy Authority.

“Hydrostor’s Willow Rock project brings much-needed grid benefits to California by providing reliable long-duration energy storage capacity using domestic content, off-the-shelf turbomachinery, and only air and water to store energy,” said Alexander Morris, CC Power’s general manager.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.