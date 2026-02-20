German consortium launches web guide for BIPV planning

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s SolarEnvelopeCenter consortium has developed an online planning guide to support the integration of BIPV into roofs and facades. The project brings together research institutes, architects, façade planners and solar companies.

Participants include the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE), the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI), Drees & Sommer SE, Wulf Architekten, IBC Solar and the Berlin-Brandenburg regional association of the German Solar Energy Society (DGS).

According to Fraunhofer ISE, the guide presents 15 technically and economically viable construction principles for BIPV integration. The standardized concepts are intended to help architects and project developers incorporate solar elements at an early planning stage, in line with Germany’s Fee Structure for Architects and Engineers (HOAI), while ensuring compliance with relevant standards and building regulations.

The tool includes an input form to define project phase and installation category, followed by an online configurator that allows users to refine parameters such as module dimensions, glass type, cell technology and encapsulation materials. The selected solutions serve as placeholders in early project stages and can be adapted during detailed design.

The guide does not prescribe specific manufacturers or products. Project partners say suitable products are already available on the market for each of the 15 construction principles, avoiding the need for complex custom manufacturing.

In addition, the German Solar Energy Society has developed training courses for installers, planners, energy consultants and architects, including practical instruction on using the web-based tool.