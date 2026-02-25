AlphaESS releases containerized C&I storage system

From ESS News
Chinese-headquartered storage manufacturer AlphaESS has announced a new battery energy storage system (BESS), targeting the European commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.
Called Aster TB250/TB500, the new storage system is compatible with both 400V and 800V PV systems.
“This enables seamless integration into diverse electrical infrastructures without the need for additional transformers in many scenarios,” the company said in a statement. “To meet evolving energy needs, the system supports the parallel connection of up to 6 units, allowing projects to scale seamlessly up to 3 MW / 8.46 MWh.”
The system is packaged in a 20-foot container measuring 6,058 mm × 2,438 mm × 2,896 mm. It has a rated charging and discharging power of 250–500 kW, with energy capacities of 705-1,410 kWh.
The system uses liquid-cooled lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with an IP67 ingress protection rating, while the system as a whole has an IP55 rating. It also features a rate voltage of 400 V and a nominal power of 500 kW.
“The system features a multi-layered protection architecture from cell to system level, integrating advanced thermal management with module-level fire suppression,” the company added. “Furthermore, the system has successfully undergone the rigorous UL 9540A test at the pack level, demonstrating effective containment of thermal runaway.”
