SolarPower Europe issues due diligence guide for PV-BESS

SolarPower Europe has published two reports aimed at strengthening best practices for large-scale hybrid projects combining photovoltaics and battery energy storage systems.
The association said the documents provide a framework for due diligence, risk management and engineering standards to safeguard technical, financial and operational performance before commercial operation.
The first report, “Technical Due Diligence Best Practice Guidelines for Hybrid Utility-Scale Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Systems,” sets out recommendations across the full project lifecycle. It covers feasibility studies, procurement and supply chain management, financing and governance, construction and commissioning, and operation, resilience, repowering and decommissioning.
The guidelines call for independent technical health reviews at each stage and recommend engaging qualified advisers from the earliest development phase to protect long-term bankability and system reliability.
In parallel, the association released Version 3.0 of its Engineering, Procurement and Construction Best Practice Guidelines, with expanded focus on integrating solar generation and storage and improving coordination across engineering, procurement, construction and operations.
The updated guidance also strengthens criteria on biodiversity, waste planning, cybersecurity and broader risk management, including regulatory, climate-related and Health, Safety, Security and Environment considerations.
