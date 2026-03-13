All 2022–2024 cyberattacks on energy infrastructure at a glance

Researchers at the University of Belgrade in Serbia have compiled a global dataset of all reported cybersecurity threats and incidents affecting energy infrastructure and have found that European Union and BRICS are the most impacted, followed by the United States.

The dataset relates to the 2022-2024 period and includes all cyber attacks perpetrated to either power plants, oil and gas infrastructure, as well as nuclear plants and and district heating networks.

“Unlike most existing works, this study has adopted a broader approach by employing an integrated review, incorporating grey literature as an important source for building the dataset. The use of grey literature was motivated by the aim of collecting information on the most recent incidents,” the scientists said.

Grey literature encompasses research and information produced by governments, academic institutions, businesses, and industry that is not managed or published through commercial channels.