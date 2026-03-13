Sigenergy unveils 166 kW inverter for C&I solar

Chinese battery manufacturer Sigenergy has unveiled a 166 kW inverter for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV installations.

The company said the product is designed to increase power density and system efficiency through updated power electronics, with the goal of simplifying integration for businesses deploying solar and storage together.

The IP66-rated inverter measures 1,019 mm × 668 mm × 340 mm and weighs 100 kg. It supports a maximum PV input power of 270 kW and a DC input voltage of up to 1,100 V. Its MPPT voltage range spans 160–1,000 V, with nine MPPT trackers, each capable of handling two PV strings. The maximum input current per MPPT is 40 A, with a short-circuit current capacity of 60 A.

On the AC side, the inverter delivers a nominal output of 150–166.6 kW, with maximum apparent power of 165–183.3 kVA, depending on grid voltage. It supports 380, 400, and 480 Vac three-phase connections, with nominal output currents up to 278 A, providing flexibility for diverse grid configurations.

The unit can reportedly achieve a peak efficiency of 98.7%. Its smart air cooling system enables stable operation across -30 C to 60 C, with storage tolerances down to -40 C. Nighttime power consumption is under 4 W.

The new inverter can operate at altitudes up to 5,000 m, with performance derating starting at 4,000 m, making it suitable for high-elevation solar farms, the company said.

Safety features include DC reverse polarity protection, insulation monitoring, residual current monitoring, and arc fault circuit interruption. On the AC side, standard protections include overcurrent, overvoltage, short-circuit protection, Type II surge protection, and anti-islanding functionality.

Connectivity options include WLAN, Fast Ethernet, RS485, and cellular modules (4G/3G/2G).

The launch of the new product coincided with the inauguration of Sigenergy’s Nantong Smart Energy Center in Jiangsu province. The company described the facility as a new manufacturing backbone for global expansion and a physical anchor for its “AI in All” strategy.

The Nantong site spans 136,000 m², representing an investment of CNY 500 million ($72.7 million). Sigenergy said the facility has an annual production capacity of more than 300,000 inverters and battery packs and is designed as an integrated center combining R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global delivery, and energy management, rather than a conventional single-function factory.