Refra debuts water-to-water heat pump for commercial, industrial use

Lithuania-based refrigeration and HVACR equipment manufacturer Refra has launched a water-to-water heat pump for medium-capacity commercial and industrial applications requiring enhanced reliability and operational flexibility.

“With heating capacities from 112 kW to 303 kW and cooling capacities from 90 kW to 238 kW, the unit is ideally suited for office buildings, hotels, hospitals, larger residential complexes, and industrial facilities with variable or continuous thermal demand,” the company said in a statement. “The Oasis series also offer advanced control and efficiency options, including inverter technology for variable compressor speed control. This enables precise capacity modulation, improved part-load efficiency and reduced mechanical stress on system components.”

The new heat pumps use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and utilize reciprocating compressors, brazed‑plate heat exchangers (BPHEs) and ventilated enclosures equipped with monitored leak detectors to meet EN 378 safety standards, the manufacturer said.

The new product series is available in three versions.

The Oasis Solo is a compact heat pump and chiller, offering heating capacities from approximately 34 kW to 151 kW and cooling capacities from around 26 kW to 119 kW. It is ideally suited for small- to medium-sized commercial buildings, including offices, retail spaces, and residential blocks. Its coefficient of performance (COP) if of 4.67 to 5.10 and the seasonal COP (SCOP) is between 4.41 and 5.05. On the cooling side, the energy efficiency ratio (EER) ranges from 3.67 to 4.11, with a seasonal EER (SEER) of 5.92 to 7.18. The size is 1,360 mm × 915 mm × 1,885 mm for most models and the weight ranges from 470 kg to 685 kg.

The Oasis Twin provides medium-capacity performance with dual compressors and staging flexibility, making it a strong choice for hotels, hospitals, and larger residential installations, the company said. Its heating capacity ranges from 150 kW to 300 kW, while cooling capacities span from about 120 kW to 250 kW. The unit delivers a COP between 4.5 and 5.0 and a SCOP of roughly 4.2 to 4.8. On the cooling side, the EER ranges from 3.5 to 4.0, with a SEER of 5.8 to 6.8. Slightly larger than the Solo models, Oasis Twin units typically measure 1,800 mm by 1,000 mm by 2,000 mm and weigh between 650 kg and 950 kg, depending on configuration.

The Oasis Tribus is a high-capacity heat pump and chiller engineered for large commercial and industrial facilities with significant thermal demands. Its heating capacity typically ranges from approximately 300 kW up to 600 kW, with cooling capacities spanning 250 kW to 500 kW, depending on the configuration. The unit maintains strong efficiency across its full load range, with a COP of 4.3-4.8 and a SCOP of approximately 4.0-4.5. Cooling performance is similarly robust, with an EER of 3.4-3.9 and a SEER ranging from 5.5-6.5.

All units units are designed withbrazed-plate heat exchangers, robust compressors, and multi-circuit modular architecture to ensure reliability, redundancy, and precise load matching. Furthermore, they rely on hydronic integration, with standard water connections, and feature energy-efficient operation with strong seasonal COP and SEER performance.

Electrical requirements are generally three-phase 400 V, 50 Hz, with each unit also integrating safety and monitoring features compliant with EN 378 standards, including leak detection and protective enclosures. Acoustic optimization is incorporated in all models, reducing operational noise while maintaining compact and serviceable designs suitable for commercial and industrial installations, according to the manufacturer.

“Oasis units are typically supplied as either water-to-water chillers for cooling or water-to-water heat pumps for heating, depending on project requirements. In a dual-function configuration, however, the unit can provide both heating and cooling capacities within the same system,” the company said.