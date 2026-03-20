Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar appoints new CEO

JinkoSolar has appointed Cao Haiyun as CEO following the departure of Chen Kangping, who stepped down from the role and was elected vice chairman of the board while remaining a director. The company also named Jiang Rui as vice president and board secretary, and Chang Chen as CFO. JinkoSolar said the changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen management structure and succession planning, and do not affect its controlling shareholders or board composition.

PowerChina has shortlisted 26 Chinese suppliers for its 2026 centralized PV module procurement tender, which totals 31 GW. The tender comprises 24 GW of n-type tunnel-oxidized passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, 3 GW of n-type heterojunction (HJT) modules, and 4 GW of back-contact (BC) modules. Shortlisted suppliers include Trina Solar, Longi, and GCL SI. Bid prices ranged from CNY 0.735 ($0.11)/W to CNY 0.748/W for TOPCon, CNY 0.737/W to CNY 0.780/W for HJT, and CNY 0.735/W to CNY 0.748/W for BC modules.

The China Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Association‘s (CNMIA) silicon branch has reported that polysilicon prices continued to fall as of March 18. N-type re-feed polysilicon traded at CNY 42,000 to CNY 45,000 per metric ton (MT), averaging CNY 43,200/MT, down 4.42% week on week. N-type granular silicon averaged CNY 44,000/MT. The association attributed the decline to high upstream inventories, reduced order activity, and cautious downstream sentiment.

Canadian Solar has reported a net loss of $104.1 million for full-year 2025, on revenue of $5.60 billion and gross profit of $1.03 billion. The company shipped 24.3 GW of modules and a record 7.8 GWh of energy storage systems during the year. For the first quarter of 2026, Canadian Solar guided revenue of $900 million to $1.1 billion and a gross margin of 13% to 15%, and projected full-year US module shipments of 6.5 to 7.0 GW and storage shipments of 4.5 to 5.5 GWh.

Shanghai Electric has said it will terminate its planned acquisition of a 66.40% stake in K-Electric Ltd. from KES Power Ltd., a transaction previously valued at $1.77 billion. The company cited the counterparty's failure to meet closing conditions and changes in Pakistan's business environment as reasons for the decision.