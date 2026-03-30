Japan’s Kyocera, Cosmo Energy units enter solar, wind PPAs

Japanese electronics manufacturer Kyocera Corporation has entered into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with units belonging to Tokyo-headquartered Cosmo Energy Holdings.

Under the terms of a solar PPA, Kyocera will begin to sell electricity generated from solar assets it owns and operates to Cosmo Energy Solutions, a member of the Cosmo Energy Group, from next month.

Further details of the solar PPA are yet to be disclosed publicly. Kyocera first entered the solar generation market in late 2023, when it began to procure surplus solar from rooftop PV owners in Japan to provide to businesses through PPAs. Kyocera also continues to manufacture solar products and early last year, unveiled a range for 410 W solar panels designed for regions with up to 2.5 meters of vertical snowfall.

The two parties have also entered a wind power PPA, with Kyocera set to receive electricity from the 48 MW Nakaki wind farm operated by Cosmo Eco Power, another of Cosmo Energy Holdings’ group companies.

A statement on Kyocera’s website says that through the reciprocal PPAs, the involved parties will strengthen their mutual utilization of renewable energy. “Furthermore, they will explore new possibilities for energy utilization that leverage each company's strengths, including battery storage, and further strengthen their collaboration toward realizing a decarbonized society,” the statement adds.

Earlier this month, Kyocera entered into an agreement to develop an AI-based energy management system integrating solar generation and lithium iron phosphate battery storage with Japan’s Osaki Electric and two Taiwan Plastics Group affiliates, with an aim to conclude a final contract by the end of this year.