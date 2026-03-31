EU energy regulator opens consultation into PPA market

From pv magazine España

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has launched a public consultation process to assess the evolution of the power purchase agreement (PPA) market in the European Union.

The process, open from today (March 31) until May 8, aims to gather detailed information on the regulatory, financial, and market conditions that influence the development and operation of these contracts in the various Member States.

ACER's public consultation falls within its mandate to oversee the PPA market at the European level. The organization seeks to identify both existing initiatives and the main obstacles facing market participants, including aspects such as the availability of public guarantees, the existence of dedicated PPA trading platforms and applicable tax incentives.

The information gathered will allow for an assessment of the level of integration and functioning of the EU's PPA market, as well as the identification of potential structural inefficiencies or barriers to entry.

It will also contribute to the preparation of ACER's annual report on the development of these contractual instruments and provide an analytical basis for future regulatory measures aimed at improving their accessibility and effectiveness.

Recent analysis by boutique investment bank Finergreen found a 35% drop in European PPA signings in 2025 amid complex market conditions.

Swiss analytics firm Pexapark recently found February 2026 registered the highest monthly volume of new European PPAs since February 2024, including the longest PPA observed in the European market to date.