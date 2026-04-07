Aroma Solar launches 1.2 GW module factory in India

From pv magazine India
Aroma Solar, the renewable energy arm of agricultural exporter Aroma Agrotech, has begun operations at a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Karnal, Haryana. The company said the plant is northern India’s first fully automated, AI-driven production line based on TOPCon technology.
The facility is producing TOPCon modules rated at 620 W to 635 W, with an efficiency of 23.51%. It uses robotic automation and AI-based quality verification to standardize cell placement and lamination, which the company said are manufacturing stages where defects can emerge over time.
Aroma Solar said the approach is designed to improve long-term module performance rather than focusing solely on production volume.
CEO Mayank Garg said the company has installed a fully automated line from a Chinese equipment supplier and is sourcing Tier-1 raw materials, combining automated processes with human oversight to ensure consistency.
Following the launch, the company said it is planning further capacity expansion focused on precision manufacturing. It is also evaluating entry into solar cell and wafer production to strengthen supply chain control and increase vertical integration.
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