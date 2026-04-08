Renalfa venture targets 3.6 GWh hybrid BESS cluster in Romania

From ESS News
Renalfa Power Clusters has acquired two late-stage renewable energy projects in western Romania’s Arad County, with a plan for further investment.
The first asset is the 365 MWp Horia 2 solar power plant, while the second is a nearby 400 MW/800 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).
Renalfa intends to combine and merge them into a single hybrid power cluster, targeting a commercial launch in 2027. The announcement said the projects are “fully derisked and in late-stage development”.
In addition to the acquisition, Renalfa plans to expand the combined Horia-Arad site in two stages, and bring in a hybrid dual-chemistry approach, mixing lithium-ion storage and sodium-ion storage, while adding in grid-forming technology as well.
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