Renalfa venture targets 3.6 GWh hybrid BESS cluster in Romania

Renalfa Power Clusters plans to combine newly acquired solar and battery assets in Romania into a hybrid project using lithium-ion and sodium-ion storage.

Image: Renalfa

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From ESS News

Renalfa Power Clusters has acquired two late-stage renewable energy projects in western Romania’s Arad County, with a plan for further investment.

The first asset is the 365 MWp Horia 2 solar power plant, while the second is a nearby 400 MW/800 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).

Renalfa intends to combine and merge them into a single hybrid power cluster, targeting a commercial launch in 2027. The announcement said the projects are “fully derisked and in late-stage development”.

In addition to the acquisition, Renalfa plans to expand the combined Horia-Arad site in two stages, and bring in a hybrid dual-chemistry approach, mixing lithium-ion storage and sodium-ion storage, while adding in grid-forming technology as well.

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