Chile reaches 4.6 GW of energy storage under construction

From ESS News

Chile had more than 38,193 MW of installed capacity in operation in March, with 51% coming from non-conventional renewable energy sources, according to the March Energy Sector Construction and Investment Projects Report released by the Ministry of Energy. The report also identifies 138 energy projects under construction, including power plants, transmission facilities, and storage infrastructure, representing a combined investment of $11.7 billion.

In energy storage, 38 systems are under construction, totaling 4,597 MW / 18,780 MWh and representing an investment of $4.1 billion. Additionally, 13 systems are undergoing testing, with a capacity of 2,119 MW / 9,708 MWh. Two new systems began operating in March: the 200 MW / 1,000 MWh BESS Víctor Jara in Tarapacá, and the 171 MW / 514 MWh BESS Andes III – Phase I in Antofagasta .

In terms of power generation, the report records 53 plants under construction, totaling 3,325 MW and representing an investment of $4.605 billion. Solar technology accounts for 69% of the capacity, with 2,294 MW, and 51% of the investment, with $2.340 billion. Wind power follows, with 793 MW and $1.561 billion.

The largest generation projects under construction are located in Antofagasta: PFV + BESS Cristales, with 400 MW solar and a 340 MW / 1,360 MWh system, and the Pampas Hybrid Project, with 348 MW of generation and 340 MW / 1,360 MWh of storage, both from AES Andes.

The Ministry indicates that the 2,000 MW storage target for 2030 was met on March 31, 2026, with the commissioning of the aforementioned projects. The report adds that, considering the projects currently underway, the 6,000 MW target for 2050 would be achieved by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

In the Environmental Impact Assessment System (SEIA), the energy sector ended March with 141 projects under environmental assessment, totaling $51.664 billion. Of that total, 105 correspond to power generation plants, representing 13,123 MW and US$19.691 billion; 21 to stand-alone storage, representing 4,625 MW / 23,493 MWh and US$4.666 billion; 13 to transmission lines, covering 63 km and valued at $307 million; and two to green hydrogen, both in Magallanes, valued at $27 billion.

In transmission, 47 projects for the National and Zonal systems are under construction, representing 2,096 km of new lines and an investment of $3 billion. The largest investment project is the Kimal – Lo Aguirre HVDC Electric Transmission Line, a 500 kV, 1,342 km line with a $2 billion investment.