Oman seeks consultant for green hydrogen project

Oman’s state-owned power and water procurement agency, PWP, is searching for a consultant to undertake a technoeconomic study on a proposed green hydrogen-based independent power project.
Tender details state the chosen consultant will carry out an initial assessment into the feasibility of a power project in Oman capable of operating on up to 100% hydrogen. It gives an indicative capacity of 800 MW to 1,000 MW.
Prospective applicants can purchase tender documents through PWP’s website for a fee of OMR 150 ($390.11) until May 31. The fee is waived for small and medium-sized enterprises with a valid Riyada card. The deadline to submit applications is June 21.
Oman launched its third green hydrogen auction last August. In the first such auction, Hydrom, the central entity in charge of developing Oman's green hydrogen sector, awarded three projects.
Last month, pv magazine profiled Oman’s new polysilicon factory, currently the largest of its kind outside of China, which produced its first polysilicon earlier this year.
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