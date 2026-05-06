Dutch partners explore bringing silicon PV into space

Dutch research institute TNO, Netherlands-based solar PV manufacturer MCPV and aviation giant Airbus are collaborating on research into the application of silicon solar technologies in space.

With many current space solar arrays relying on gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells, which are costly and constrained by supply chain limitations, the three partners are exploring whether terrestrial-proven silicon PV technology could serve as a lower-cost alternative.

Under the terms of their collaboration, MCPV is acting as an industrialization partner, bridging TNO's cell technology development and Airbus Netherlands' space integration expertise. A statement from the three companies explains that initial joint activities are focused on the exchange of key technical know-how and the identification of terrestrial PV concepts that could be suitable for space applications.

“A central topic is TNO’s proprietary expertise in back-contact silicon solar cells, which enable highly precise pick-and-place manufacturing,” the statement adds. “One of the first technical questions being explored is how silicon back-contact cells perform under space-specific conditions, such as particle radiation, extreme thermal cycling, and mechanical loading.”

The trio add that by assessing how mature terrestrial PV technologies could operate in space, they aim to enhance both performance and affordability for future satellite missions.

“As Europe seeks to reinforce its strategic autonomy in space, the ability to build on proven terrestrial technologies becomes increasingly important,” their statement adds. “Exploring the applicability of advanced silicon-based photovoltaics for space missions offers a pathway to broaden technology options and strengthen supply-chain resilience.”

Harald Kerp, Senior Business Developer at TNO, emphasized that terrestrial photovoltaics have evolved enormously in terms of manufacturability, cost, and design flexibility. “The key question we are exploring is how these strengths can be translated to space applications, while meeting the strict reliability requirements of the space environment,” he added.