Meta, Amazon and J&J power Perigus Energy’s European CPPA portfolio

Perigus Energy has revealed that Meta, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Flogas, and SWW Wunsiedel are contracting power from its portfolio, with 204.85 MW – just more than 35% of its 578 MW operational capacity – sold through corporate PPAs across Ireland, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
The platform was launched earlier this month by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) following its €1.44 billion ($1.69 billion) acquisition of Ørsted's European onshore business.
Perigus Energy did not specify the revenue split between corporate PPAs and government-backed support schemes, or characterize merchant exposure by market. CIP declined to comment on the financing structure of the acquisition or the CI V fund's investment focus.
“In recent months, we have been granted planning permission for additional solar, battery storage and onshore wind developments across both Ireland and Germany,” a Perigus Energy spokesperson told pv magazine. “We now look to optimize the commercial structures to maximize the deployment of clean energy from these projects, before deciding on the best route to market to deliver more secure, renewable energy for Europe.”
Perigus Energy has 248 MW of solar and onshore wind under construction and said it is targeting final investment decisions on a significant number of advanced projects within the next 12 months.
SWW Wunsiedel, a German municipal utility, signed a ten-year, 167 GWh solar supply agreement with Ørsted Onshore Deutschland in 2024, according to reporting at the time. The Perigus Energy launch press release states all existing contracts and counterparties remain unaffected by the CIP acquisition.
CIP completed the acquisition through its fifth flagship fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), on May 1. The portfolio spans Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.
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