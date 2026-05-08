Meta, Amazon and J&J power Perigus Energy’s European CPPA portfolio

The platform was launched earlier this month by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) following its €1.44 billion ($1.69 billion) acquisition of Ørsted's European onshore business.

Perigus Energy did not specify the revenue split between corporate PPAs and government-backed support schemes, or characterize merchant exposure by market. CIP declined to comment on the financing structure of the acquisition or the CI V fund's investment focus.

“In recent months, we have been granted planning permission for additional solar, battery storage and onshore wind developments across both Ireland and Germany,” a Perigus Energy spokesperson told pv magazine. “We now look to optimize the commercial structures to maximize the deployment of clean energy from these projects, before deciding on the best route to market to deliver more secure, renewable energy for Europe.”