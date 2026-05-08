Remote Australian community secures permit for Sun Turtle solar and battery project

From pv magazine Australia

A proposed 100%-First Nations-owned solar and battery power station in Western Australia, the Aalga Goorlil Sun Turtle Djarindjin Community Power Project (DCPP), has received planning approval from the Western Australia Regional Development Assessment Panel (RDAP).

The project will be built on the Dampier Peninsula in the Kimberley region, about 170 kilometers north of Broome, 2,400 km north of Perth, and 1,600 km southwest of Darwin. The AUD 12 million ($8.6 million) project is expected to meet 80% of the energy needs of the Djarindjin and Lombadina communities.

The remaining 20% of electricity demand will be supplied by an upgraded diesel generator operated by state-owned utility Horizon Power.

The project will feature 3,408 solar panels arranged in the shape of the Djarindjin community’s official symbol. The installation will include a 3.25 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) connected to the Djarindjin-Lombadina microgrid.

The project aims to reduce the communities’ reliance on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and support broader climate action efforts.

Djarindjin Aboriginal Corporation Chief Executive Officer Nathan McIvor said community ownership is central to the project. “The time has passed where communities rely on a broken system, and we out at Djarindjin don’t believe the system works for us,” McIvor said.

In a statement, the First Nations Clean Energy Network (FNCEN) said the RDAP agreed that “the essential infrastructure development supports community self-sufficiency, and broader benefits including training and employment.”

Revenue generated by the project will support the Djarindjin Aboriginal Corporation’s efforts to expand local employment and training opportunities, while helping to deliver and subsidize essential services.

McIvor said the Aalga Goorlil “Sun Turtle” project would support the community’s economic independence, diversify revenue streams, and build local capacity to construct, operate, and maintain critical infrastructure across the Dampier Peninsula.

He said the project is an example of self-determination in action.