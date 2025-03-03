pv magazine Awards – FAQ

Can submit more than one entry? +

Yes, there is no limit to how many enties you may submit. However, we recommend focusing on quality of entries rather than quantity.

We do not currently have a dedicated software category. However, if your software solution plays a role in construction, operations, or maintenance alongside other BoS components, has been integral to an innovative solar or storage project, has supported sustainability in a measurable way, or has led to a marked improvement in manufacturing these three categories could appropriate.