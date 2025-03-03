pv magazine Awards – FAQ
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions
Does it cost money to enter? +
No, there is no fee to enter the pv magazine Awards.
Can submit more than one entry? +
Yes, there is no limit to how many enties you may submit. However, we recommend focusing on quality of entries rather than quantity.
What supporting material should I upload? +
This may vary between categories. For product focused categories such as modules, BESS, inverters, BoS, we recommend submitting a specifications and data sheet. For projects, specifications and data may be useful, while jurors also appreciate information you can provide on commercial impact/economic viability. Other supporting material might include official certifications, testimonials.
Can I edit my entry? +
If you have an issue with your entry or would like to make a change, get in touch with our team at awards@pv-magazine.com
How are the winners selected? +
Winners are selected by a panel of independent expert jurors.
How are the winners announced? +
Winners will be announced in the Winter edition of pv magazine Global.
When will the winners be announced? +
December 2025.
Can I enter my software solution? +
We do not currently have a dedicated software category. However, if your software solution was integral to an innovative solar or storage project, has supported sustainability in a measurable way, or has led to a marked improvement in manufacturing then these three categories could be appropriate.
What language should I use to fill out my entry? +
We request all entries are submitted in English.
What markets/countries can apply? +
The pv magazine Awards is open to entries from businesses and individuals in all markets globally.
This page was last updated on March 3, 2025.