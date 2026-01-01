pv magazine Focus 2026 – Registration

When – Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Where – @The smarter E Europe, ICM Conference Center – Room 13
This event will take place in person at The smarter E Europe in Munich and will not be recorded.
Join us on June 24, 2026 at The Smarter E Europe, Europe’s leading exhibition for the energy industry, as we bring together top experts to discuss the hottest market topics
Session 1 | 1 pm to 2:30 pm | in English
Optimizing large-scale battery storage projects: From colocation with solar to bankability considerations
Session 2 | 3 pm to 5 pm | in German
Optimizing energy at home: High self-consumption, smart interfaces, and profitable market integration
This page was last updated on January 8, 2026.