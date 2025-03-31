Q2 2025 – Worldwide sustainability regulations

The renewable energy industry has long avoided elements of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) scrutiny thanks to its decarbonization benefits. However, it has become clear that not everything is a healthy green. Local and international regulations have tightened, and frameworks for sustainable finance are emerging at an ever-faster pace, exceeding voluntary corporate social responsibility practices, which now need to prove that they are more than a marketing tool. This means systemic risks such as modern slavery in the PV industry, lack of supply chain transparency for battery cells, or project impacts from a changing climate are also matters for the boardroom. They’ve been followed by calls from alarmed shareholders asking for thorough reviews and mitigation of a broader range of ESG risks.

pv magazine 04/2025

Why sustainability due diligence matters

