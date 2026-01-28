Webinar+ recordings

January 28, 2026 | Buy Recording Now

In this session, experts from OPIS, a Dow Jones Company, and the EPC business provide an in-depth look at global and regional solar module trends, supplier risks, and contract strategies.

You’ll gain actionable insights to help you purchase smarter, negotiate more effectively, and build more resilient PV projects. Through real-world case studies and market data, the webinar demonstrates how to navigate supply chain volatility, evaluate supplier bankability, and structure procurement contracts to manage price fluctuations.

Whether you’re an EPC contractor, project developer, investor, or PV distributor, this recording gives you the opportunity to access the same expert guidance, data, and practical takeaways from the live session—anytime, at your convenience.