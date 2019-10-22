India plans 55 GW of renewables capacity along Pakistan border
An AFP newswire report this week said Ministry of New & Renewable Energy secretary Anand Kumar had announced plans for 30 GW of generation capacity in the state of Gujarat and 25 GW in Rajasthan, all of it along a 20-25km strip of semi arid land on the border.
Anand Kumar reportedly announced the ambitious move.
Image: Max Hall/pv magazine
Share
The secretary of India’s Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has reportedly told the AFP newswire of plans to develop 55 GW of renewable energy generation capacity along a large section of the border with Pakistan.
AFP on Monday reported Anand Kumar had revealed plans for 30 GW of clean energy capacity in the state of Gujarat and 25 GW in Rajasthan.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.