Indian developer Azure Power secures 2 GW solar project through much-criticized manufacturing-linked tender

Azure has landed itself 2-4 GW of new project capacity.

New Delhi-based Azure Power has secured a Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) award to develop a 2 GW solar power project as part of the nation’s long-running manufacturing-linked capacity tender.

NYSE-listed Azure secured the deal after agreeing to acquire a majority stake in an Indian solar panel manufacturer in order to fulfill the tender requirement to establish a total 500 MW of annual cell and module manufacturing capacity.

