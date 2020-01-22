Armenia wants net metering for small scale solar

Armenia is now turning its sights to small solar systems.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is helping the Armenian government create a regulatory framework for small scale PV power generation.

The development lender wants consultants to advise the government as it formulates a medium to long-term vision for small scale solar through a distributed generation support mechanism which includes net metering or net billing.

The consultants appointed will have to design a system which provides quality assurance for solar arrays and solar water heaters while introducing incentives for such installations on households and commercial and industrial premises.

Incentives

Until now, Yerevan has incentivized only large scale solar plants and 1 MW solar parks.

The country’s only 50 MW solar tender was won by UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy in 2018, via its Spanish unit Fotowatio Renewable Ventures.

In August, the EBRD sought consultants to draw up feasibility studies for five solar projects in Armenia with generation capacities ranging from 5 MW to 19.4 MW.

The 50 MW Masrik 1 solar park and the five planned facilities are part of a $58 million, six-year, 110 MW large scale solar plan the government announced in May 2017.