Solargiga warns public about fake website

Chinese solar manufacturer Solargiga today clarified it has no connection to the ygny99.com website which features its logo and claims to be related to a business called Solargiga Energy.
In a statement to the Hong Kong exchange where solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturer Solargiga is listed, the company said the website in question also lists genuine Solargiga PV projects among the installations it claims to have deployed.
According to the manufacturer, the ygny99.com website invites visitors to download an app linked to an investment platform and to begin investing via the app.
The Chinese solar company said its solargiga.com website is the only online presence the company and its subsidiaries has and it suspects the ygny99.com site is part of a scam.
Solargiga said it had reported the website and app to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.
