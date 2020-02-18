Indian tender for supply of 12 million solar cells

Safeguarding duty will be applied to non-Indian solar cells as per the notifications issued by the government.

Indian state-owned engineer Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has invited bids from manufacturers able to supply 12 million multicrystalline silicon solar cells with a minimum 4.62 W output and at least 18.8% efficiency.

The publicly-owned manufacturer has specified the dimensions of the devices it requires and bidding closes on Friday. Although global suppliers are invited to participate, safeguarding duty will be applied on imported cells as required by Indian trade policy.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.