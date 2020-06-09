France assigns 152 MW in commercial and industrial PV tender

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the 10th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW.

The ministry selected 306 projects with a total installed capacity of 152 MW in the procurement exercise. The projects will value the electricity produced at an average price of €96.49/MWh for projects whose generating capacities are between 100 kW and 500 kW, and €86.17/MWh for those whose capacities range from 500 kW to 8 MW.

The final average prices remained at the same level as those recorded in the previous two rounds.

In the ninth round, finalized in February, the ministry selected 306 projects with a total capacity of around 150 MW. The final average price for projects with a generation capacity of 100 kW to 500 kW was €96.49/MWh, slightly less than the €97.48/MWh recorded in the previous round. Solar projects ranging from 500 kW to 8 MW in scope posted an average price of €86.17/MWh, down from €86.54 in round eight of the program.

The final average prices of the latest three tenders, however, were higher than those registered in previous procurement rounds. In a tender in September 2018, for example, the final average price of all selected projects was €76.80/MWh, down 5% on the €80.80 recorded in the round held five months earlier. Then-minister François De Rugy said at the time that the largest rooftop projects assigned in the exercise had achieved a historically low price of €72.20/MWh.

According to the list of winners published yesterday, most of the projects have an installed capacity of less than 300 kW. In the section for larger systems, 27 projects had a capacity greater than 1 MW, with the largest being a 6.9 MW installation.