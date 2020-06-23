India can become electric vehicle manufacturing hub within five years says roads minister

India must wean itself off Chinese EV battery imports, said the roads minister.
Image: Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr
India can become an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub within five years, according to road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who urged the industry to grab opportunities as global companies seek alternatives to Chinese supply chains in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It’s a blessing in disguise for the Indian economy that the whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China,” the minister told a webiner on Thursday. Speaking at the India’s Electric Vehicle Roadmap Post-Covid-19 event, Gadkari added: “A lot of people from different parts of the world want to deal with India.”
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
