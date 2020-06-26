France expands limits of ‘energy communities’

From pv magazine France

CRE, the French energy regulator, has approved a proposal to change the maximum allowed distance between members of energy communities for self-consumption purposes from 2 km to 20 km.

The regulator said the new rules are based on the need to connect people through energy communities in remote and lightly populated areas. The CRE also considered a government proposal to expand the maximum capacity of energy communities from 3 MW to 5 MW, but it decided not to approve the proposed change.

Popular content

France introduced energy communities in March, following a long pilot phase. The energy community concept brings together geographically close consumers and producers of PV energy into a single self-consumption unit.

Other European countries, including Italy, Spain and Portugal, have also introduced provisions to support the development of energy communities.