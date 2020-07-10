Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huadian kicks off 2 GW tender

Longi, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Suntech and Zheshang Development were the winners of Zhejiang Communication Investment Group’s (CICO), recent PV module tender. CICO said on Wednesday that the companies will supply 140 MW of monocrystalline solar panels with power ratings above 335 W.

Hanergy Mobile Energy, a unit of Hanergy Group, has filed for bankruptcy, according to documents submitted to China’s National Enterprise Bankruptcy Information Disclosure Platform by a person by the name of Xiao Lei – likely one of the group’s creditors. A court in Beijing is now reviewing the filing.

Risen Energy, Huawei and TuV Rheinland were among the companies and organizations that have joined the new 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, which was officially established on Thursday. Other participating companies include Flat Glass, Arctech Solar, Nextracker, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Datang, and Zhonghuan Semiconductor.

China Huadian announced a tender this week for projects in fiscal 2020. The procurement exercise is for 2.04 GW of monocrystalline PV modules and inverters, with bids to be finalized by the end of this month.