Portugal’s hydrogen call attracts €16 billion of proposed investments

The Portuguese government said this week that it has received 74 expressions of interest in response to its call for hydrogen projects, which was launched in mid-June.

“The proposed investments amount to approximately €16 billion, which is equivalent to 7.5% of Portuguese GDP,” the government said.

Portuguese developers and other European companies across the entire value chain proposed projects, with participation from the public and private sectors. “The projects also cover different strategic areas, from the production of green hydrogen to transport,” the government explained, without revealing any additional details about the projects or the developers.

The government will now determine whether the proposals are in line with the call’s requirements. It will provide another update on July 27.

Popular content

It devoted a budget of €40 billion to the call, which is part of the Portugal’s national hydrogen strategy (Estratégia Nacional para o Hidrogénio), recently announced by João Galamba, state secretary for energy. He said in early July that the area surrounding the town of Sines, Setúbal district, had been chosen for a cluster of projects aimed at producing, storing and transporting green hydrogen on an industrial scale.

“The climate crisis is also an industrial and technological opportunity for the European Union and the member states, and clean hydrogen shows it perfectly,” said Galamba, in reference to the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which is designed to create a value chain based entirely on hydrogen.

National utility EDP is currently developing a pilot hydrogen production project with storage at the Ribatejo Combined Cycle Plant, with support from the European Union. The project will rely on a 1 MW electrolyzer, with a storage capacity of 12 MWh.