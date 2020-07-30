India confirms one-year extension of solar cell import duty

The one-year duty decision has failed to satisfy domestic manufacturers who wanted a four-year extension.

The Indian government has decided to follow the recommendation of its Directorate General of Trade Remedies by extending the safeguarding duty on solar cell imports by a year.

The duty will be levied at 14.9% on cells imported from China, Vietnam and Thailand from today until January 29. After that, it will fall to 14.5% until July 29, according to a Finance Ministry notification.

