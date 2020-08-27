Indian state of Gujarat launches 110 MW PV tender

From pv magazine India.

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 110 MW of grid-connected solar power plants in the Indian state of Gujarat ranging in size from 10 MW to 55 MW across three substations operated by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO).

The project sites with power evacuation feasibility and land availability include Sanesh in Bhavnagar district, which will cover 100 hectares and have an output of 55 MW; Pachchham in Ahmedabad, a 40 MW facility covering 92 hectares; and Nikava in Jamnagar, at 15 MW and 25 hectares. The commissioning periods for the plants will span 15 months for Sanesh, 12 months for Pachchham and 10 months for Nikava.

To be eligible, bidders are required to have carried out similar work or have plant installation under progress in India or abroad with at least 66% of the total bid capacity.

The general scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operation and maintenance of the grid-connected solar plants.

