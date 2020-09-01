Chinese PV Industry Brief: New EVA encapsulant factory, 1 GW PV pipeline

Cybrid said on Friday that it has signed a framework agreement with the authorities in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, to build a new ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant factory, pending approval by shareholders. The Shanghai-listed backsheet supplier aims to invest RMB1.03 billion ($150.9 million) to build the facility, which will span 255 million square meters.

Arctech Solar officially listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s science and tech board this week. The tracking specialist raised about RMB1.4 billion through the initial public offering, with about half of the total to be invested in existing production capacity.

Popular content

Datang said on Monday that its board has approved a plan to build 10 new PV plants. The planned projects include five installations in Zhejiang province, four in Jiangxi province, and one in Hebei province. In total, the group aims to build about 1.05 GW of solar capacity, with a planned investment of RMB4.47 billion.

Shangji Automation said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has signed a polysilicon supply deal with Zhongneng Polysilicon, a major producer and a unit of GCL. The agreement covers polysilicon supplies for the next 15 months. Shangji Automation will purchase 3,100 metric tons this year and 13,600 MT in 2021. The Shanghai-listed PV manufacturer will negotiate purchase prices with Zhongneng Polysilicon on a monthly basis.