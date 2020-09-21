Floating PV driving solar growth in Indian state of Odisha

Reservoirs in the nation could host 280 GW of floating solar capacity, according to a study by Indian non-profit The Energy and Resources Institute.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has sent the state government of Odisha a proposal for setting up 500 MW of floating solar generation capacity at the Hirakud reservoir.

The national solar body has already had the green light from state officials for the construction of 40 MW of floating capacity at the Chiplima hydropower facility.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.