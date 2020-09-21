Floating PV driving solar growth in Indian state of Odisha

The state, which is aiming to hit 2.2 GW of solar within two years, has received a Solar Energy Corporation of India proposal for 500 MW of floating project capacity even as it approves a 40 MW water-borne array put forward by the national solar body. The 500 MW suggested comes on top of a similar scale of floating PV planned across the state by public hydropower company NHPC.

Reservoirs in the nation could host 280 GW of floating solar capacity, according to a study by Indian non-profit The Energy and Resources Institute.

Image: Lingewaard Energie

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has sent the state government of Odisha a proposal for setting up 500 MW of floating solar generation capacity at the Hirakud reservoir.

The national solar body has already had the green light from state officials for the construction of 40 MW of floating capacity at the Chiplima hydropower facility.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

