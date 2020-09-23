Auctions show Indian renewables still primed for growth

A report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis says there is plenty of investment capital available for Indian renewables, despite pandemic disruption.

IEEFA has suggested there is more capital available than renewables investment opportunities in India, despite Covid-19.

The positive outcomes of recent Indian renewables auctions demonstrate the appetite of investors – foreign and domestic – to back clean energy infrastructure is unabated despite Covid-19 disruption, according to a briefing note issued by the U.S.-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Policy headwinds and a coronavirus-driven fall in electricity demand have affected the tendering and commissioning of renewables projects but Kashish Shah, a research analyst at IEEFA, said: “Despite these setbacks, renewables are proving resilient, with investment capital available for new projects with favorable risk-return profiles.”

