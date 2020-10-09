Chinese PV Industry Brief: CEIC vows to deploy 30 GW of solar

China Energy Investment Corp. (CEIC) has revealed plans to build 25 GW to 30 GW of solar PV capacity in the next five years. It said that the utility-scale PV projects will be built in deserts and coal mining areas, and also next to hydropower projects. It is exploring opportunities in the distributed-generation segment and overseas PV markets as well. In addition, the state-run group is helping the central government to formulate the renewable energy portion of its Fourteenth Five-Year Plan.

PV stocks recorded hefty gains on all Chinese stock exchange markets on Oct, 9, the first working day after the Chinese National Day holiday. Arctech Solar rose by 18.9% to RMB129 ($19.27) per share. Sungrow soared 16.26%, GoodWe jumped by 15.05% and Ginlong edged up 14.11%. Major module makers JA Solar, Longi, and Trina Solar rose by 9.99%, 9.32%, and 4.69%, respectively. In Hong Kong, two PV glass makers – Xinyi Solar and Flat Glass – rose by 14.80% and 14.14%, respectively.

The Yunnan Provincial Development and Reform Commission (NDRC Yunnan branch) and Yunnan Energy Bureau (NEA Yunnan branch) said this week that the southwestern province plans to build 3 GW of solar PV at hydropower stations. The 11 PV projects will be built in northern rural parts of the province, near the border with Sichuan province. All of them will be finished by the end of 2021.