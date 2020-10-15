Tata Power awarded 100 MW of solar capacity at 5 GW Indian mega park

Tata Power says it now has 400 MW of solar capacity under development at the Dholera site.

Tata Power, India’s largest non-utility power producer, has been awarded 100 MW of solar generation capacity at the Dholera Solar Park, in Gujarat.

The project capacity was awarded by state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, which will buy the solar power generated under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

