Tata Power awarded 100 MW of solar capacity at 5 GW Indian mega park

The developer secured the grid-connected solar capacity in a 700 MW auction by state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited which had a tariff ceiling of INR2.92/kWh ($0.04). The Dholera Solar Park, in Gujarat, is set to eventually have a 5 GW footprint.

Tata Power says it now has 400 MW of solar capacity under development at the Dholera site.

Image: jorono/Pixabay

Share

Tata Power, India’s largest non-utility power producer, has been awarded 100 MW of solar generation capacity at the Dholera Solar Park, in Gujarat.

The project capacity was awarded by state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, which will buy the solar power generated under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.