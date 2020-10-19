Indian company tenders globally for supply of 350 MW of modules

Thin film modules will be considered, as well as mono and multi-crystalline panels.

Indian state-owned hydropower company NHDC Ltd is tendering for a solar module supplier as it aims to secure 340-350 MW of generation capacity in a 1.5 GW project tender being held by the body behind the 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited joint venture set up by the Solar Energy Corporation of India and state utility Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikash Nigam Limited to develop the Rewa Ultra park, is tendering 550 MW of project capacity at Agar, 500 MW at Neemuch and 450 MW at Shajapur.

