India drafts policy for rural solar appliance roll-out

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is eager to ramp up deployment of solar-powered dryers, cold storage and charkhas across the nation’s 600,000 villages.

With solar device sales hit by Covid-19 this year, the Indian government is redoubling efforts to deploy them.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a policy to ramp up deployment of solar-powered devices across the nation.

The ministry is keen to drive the adoption of devices such as PV-powered dryers, cold storage and charkhas (cotton-spinning wheels), as well as solar lighting systems, with all such applications coming under the umbrella term ‘distributed renewable energy – DRE – livelihood applications.’

