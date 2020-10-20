India drafts policy for rural solar appliance roll-out

With solar device sales hit by Covid-19 this year, the Indian government is redoubling efforts to deploy them.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a policy to ramp up deployment of solar-powered devices across the nation.

The ministry is keen to drive the adoption of devices such as PV-powered dryers, cold storage and charkhas (cotton-spinning wheels), as well as solar lighting systems, with all such applications coming under the umbrella term ‘distributed renewable energy – DRE – livelihood applications.’

