Fire accident at Argentinian solar park’s central inverters

The municipal firefighters of Ullum, in the San Juan province of Argentina, managed to extinguish a fire that occurred in the central inverters at the Ullum photovoltaic park. On Sunday morning, they received a call from the central headquarters of the San Juan police to come to put out a fire in the photovoltaic plant owned by the Argentinian energy company Genneia SA, a company active in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos,

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a number of inverters had caught fire. At 1:50 p.m., they considered the incident controlled, after the flames had consumed the interior of the cabinets where the inverters and the thick wiring that interconnect them are located.