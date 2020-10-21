Fire accident at Argentinian solar park’s central inverters

The municipal firefighters of Ullum have been working for about an hour-and-a-half to extinguish a fire in the inverters of the Ullum photovoltaic park, owned by Argentinian energy company Genneia.

Firefighters took 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Image: Government of Ullum

From pv magazine Latam.

The municipal firefighters of Ullum, in the San Juan province of Argentina, managed to extinguish a fire that occurred in the central inverters at the Ullum photovoltaic park. On Sunday morning, they received a call from the central headquarters of the San Juan police to come to put out a fire in the photovoltaic plant owned by the Argentinian energy company Genneia SA, a company active in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos,

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a number of inverters had caught fire. At 1:50 p.m., they considered the incident controlled, after the flames had consumed the interior of the cabinets where the inverters and the thick wiring that interconnect them are located.

Genneia acquired the solar park together with two more solar plants in April 2018. The three solar facilities, named, respectively, Ullum I (25 MW), Ullum II (25 MW) and Ullum III (32 MW), were developed in the province of San Juan by state-owned power supplier Energía Provincial Sociedad del Estado (EPSE). It remains unclear which of the three solar plants has been affected by the fire accident.

