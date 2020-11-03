Construction begins on 30 MW solar park in Burkina Faso

From pv magazine France

GreenYellow, the renewable energy unit of France's Casino Group, has begun work on a 30 MW solar power plant in Nagréongo, in Burkina Faso's Oubritenga province.

The facility is expected to be commissioned in mid-2021 and to produce 50 GWh of green electricity annually.

Popular content

The groundbreaking ceremony was accompanied by the signing of a social and environmental responsibility (CSR) protocol, which included the delivery of an ambulance and medicines for the health and social promotion center of Nagréongo, as well as the installation of solar street lights at the center itself, at the departmental high school and along the town's main market.

Burkina Faso had only 62 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, however large PV projects are taking shape in the West African state, such as the 30 MW plant that Axpo Group business Urbasolar began constructing near Pâ in February and two solar plants totaling 30 MW under construction by Engie.