Eswatini launches tender to deploy PV plant at international airport

The Eswatini Civil Aviation Authority (ESWACAA) has kicked-off a tender for the construction of an 850 kW solar plant at the KM III International Airport.
The facility will be developed under the build, own, operate and transfer (BOT) project model. Interested independent power producers will have time until December 22 to submit their expressions of interest.
The selected IPP will be awarded a 20-year PPA. “At least 15% of the total value of labor during construction must be from Eswatini entities,” the tender document reads. “Furthermore, 10% of material should be sourced locally.”
State-owned utility the Eswatini Electricity Co – formerly known as Swaziland Electricity Co – has only around 60 MW of power generation capacity, about enough to meet 10% of the kingdom’s demand. The nation imports most of its power from Mozambique and South Africa via the Southern African Power Pool.
Popular content
In order to increase its power generation capacity, the Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority issued, in 2019, a tender for the development of 40 MW of solar generation capacity by 2020 and 40 MW of biomass by 2021.
At the end of last year, the African country had only 1 MW of installed PV capacity, according to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.