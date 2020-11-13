Oxford PV’s German module factory backed by Brandeburg state with €8.8 million

The regional government of Brandenburg is funding the establishment of series production of tandem solar cells with €8.8 million.

Oxford Photovoltaics (PV) Germany GmbH, the German unit of UK-based solar module manufacturer Oxford PV, is currently investing around €44 million in the construction of its factory in Brandenburg an der Havel, in the eastern German region of Brandenburg. The state Ministry of Economics in Potsdam is funding the project with €8.8 million.

“I am delighted that Oxford Photovoltaics has brought the solar technology developed by the company itself to market maturity and that it will soon start with industrial series production here in Brandenburg,” said Brandenburg Minister for Economic Affairs Jörg Steinbach. “The decision by Oxford PV to expand the production facility in Hohenstücke is a clear commitment to our community.”

Oxford PV is currently building a manufacturing facility in Brandenburg an der Havel for its highly efficient silicon perovskite tandem solar cells. The photovoltaic manufacturer acquired the Bosch factory in 2017 and has since operated a pilot line to bring its technology to market maturity.

Mass production is scheduled to start in the middle of next year, as CEO Frank Averdung recently told pv magazine. The production facility will initially have a capacity of 125 MW. The photovoltaic company wants to expand production by 2024 and then produce its highly efficient tandem cells on a gigawatt scale.