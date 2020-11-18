Iberdrola secures 10-year PPA for Spain’s largest PV project

From pv magazine Spain
Iberdrola and German pharmaceutical giant Bayer have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 590 MW Francisco Pizarro solar plant in southern Spain, which is the largest PV installation currently under development in Europe.
According to the terms of the 10-year contract, Iberdrola will provide electricity to nine Bayer facilities in Spain. The facilities include three factories, five R&D centers, and the company's regional headquarters.
Popular content
Investment in the Francisco Pizarro solar project will amount to around €300 million ($355.9 million). The project is part of Iberdrola's 2 GW renewables investment plan in Spain's Extremadura region.
In late 2019, Bayer vowed to pursue a neutral-emissions footprint throughout the world by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.