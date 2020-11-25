Germany’s largest solar park begins feeding power into the grid

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's largest solar park to date — a 187 MW solar power plant being built by power utility EnBW without any public subsidy — has fed its first solar power into the grid.
“With large projects like this one, photovoltaics makes a noticeable and cost-effective contribution to the energy transition,” said Thorsten Jörß, head of Photovoltaics Project Development at EnBW.
The photovoltaic power plant has a total output of 187 MW and is being built in Werneuchen, Brandenburg, not far from Berlin.
A total of 465,000 solar modules will be installed for the solar park. “While the first modules and inverters are already being put into operation at one end of the park, construction is still going on at the other end,” said EnBW about the current construction status. “We have achieved a lot and always found solutions to the challenges of the corona pandemic, but our time buffer has almost been used up,” explained construction manager Stefan Lederer from EnBW.
Popular content
The company is now working to finalize the entire solar park by the end of the year. “Any further unplanned delay, however, can mean that it will be the beginning of the new year before we can put the last solar modules into operation,” Lederer added.
The €100 million subsidy-free project will be built under an in-house power purchase contract, but EnBW has yet to reveal the details of the arrangement.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.