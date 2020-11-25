Germany’s largest solar park begins feeding power into the grid

While the last solar modules are still being installed, the photovoltaic power plant is already feeding the first electricity into the grid.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's largest solar park to date — a 187 MW solar power plant being built by power utility EnBW without any public subsidy — has fed its first solar power into the grid.

“With large projects like this one, photovoltaics makes a noticeable and cost-effective contribution to the energy transition,” said Thorsten Jörß, head of Photovoltaics Project Development at EnBW.

The photovoltaic power plant has a total output of 187 MW and is being built in Werneuchen, Brandenburg, not far from Berlin.

A total of 465,000 solar modules will be installed for the solar park. “While the first modules and inverters are already being put into operation at one end of the park, construction is still going on at the other end,” said EnBW about the current construction status. “We have achieved a lot and always found solutions to the challenges of the corona pandemic, but our time buffer has almost been used up,” explained construction manager Stefan Lederer from EnBW.

The company is now working to finalize the entire solar park by the end of the year. “Any further unplanned delay, however, can mean that it will be the beginning of the new year before we can put the last solar modules into operation,” Lederer added.

The €100 million subsidy-free project will be built under an in-house power purchase contract, but EnBW has yet to reveal the details of the arrangement.